If You Think Stephen Colbert's a Republican Then the Joke Went Over Your Head

If you've ever watched an episode of The Colbert Report, it becomes quite obvious that Stephen is portraying an ultra-conservative point of view in an attempt to lampoon popular GOP talking points and political arguments of the day. There were, however, many people who believed that he was actually creating a conservative version of The Daily Show, and was a die-hard GOP supporter in real life.

If there was a sizable demographic of viewers who honestly thought that Stephen was actually a Republican comic, that population shrank quickly after he was asked to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2006. Many believed that the event managers who invited Stephen to be the master of ceremonies sincerely thought Stephen was a conservative comedian.

But after he launched several not-so-veiled barbs aimed at President George W. Bush throughout the evening, they quickly realized they may have booked the wrong comic.

It was a groundbreaking performance at the time and was widely applauded not only for his scathing political commentary, but from an entertainment perspective. It's difficult to imagine the sheer amount of pressure Stephen was under throughout the entire set.

If you've never seen it, you definitely should, as it's one of the most unbelievable 24 minutes in television.