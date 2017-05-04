Stephen Colbert Responds To Controversy And The 'Fire Colbert' Movement

On Monday's episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ruffled a few feathers in a monologue addressed to President Donald Trump. In the monologue, Colbert defended his fellow CBS host, John Dickerson, who Donald Trump was interviewed by on "Face the Nation." During the interview, Trump attacks the mainstream media and referred to the show as "Deface the Nation."

Towards the end of his monologue, Colbert made the comment that ignited the controversy: "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster." Colbert was presumably taking a jab at the Trump administration's apparent ties to Russia, who are believed to have hacked the Democratic National Committee during the presidential election.

Some Twitter users immediately started the #FireColbert hashtag, calling the comments "homophobic" and demanding that CBS fire Colbert.

#FireColbert @CBS what the hell are you waiting for..... — Nick A (@Nicky264) May 4, 2017

#FireColbert This jackass is a true symbol of the liberal democratic party. He's obviously desperate. He needs to be fired. Boycott sponsors — CzechKing (@czech_king) May 4, 2017

Time @CBS ups it's standards and #firecolbert What a poor excuse of a human being and a network. — klabetti77 (@klabetti77) May 4, 2017

But it would appear that Colbert still has a job, with the host responding to the campaign on Wednesday's show.

"Am I still the host?" Colbert joked at the start of the show. "I'm still the host!" Colbert went on to say that he could have chosen his words more wisely, but that he didn't regret the comments.

"Now, folks, if you saw my monologue on Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don't regret that." "I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight. So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be." "Now, I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short. And anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. And I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But that."