Stephen Colbert Has Benign Positional Vertigo, Which Causes Him to Fall Down

In an interview with Vanity Fair , Stephen revealed for the first time that he has been diagnosed with a medical condition called benign positional vertigo. It's apparently a common form of vertigo that can lead to sudden dizziness, nausea, and a loss of balance when the head is positioned the wrong way. In general, these episodes are mild and can lead to a spinning sensation.

In speaking with the magazine, Stephen said that he often forgets about the condition until it rears its head.

“It’s almost entertaining, until I forget,” he said in the interview. “And then I go to stand up, and then I just fall down. So, I’m coming to you right now from a very weird angle, slightly listing to port.”

The disease has no cure, but there are ways to mitigate the symptoms.