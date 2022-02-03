Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Murderville'? The Showrunner Has Ideas for Future Episodes

The formula for Murderville has been proven to work in the past. The new U.S. show is an adaptation of a BBC series called Murder in Successville. Using a similar format of comedic murder cases and celebrity guests, the show ran for three season between 2015 and 2017. Murder in Successville even won a BAFTA Award in 2018 for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme.

If nothing else, this proves that Murderville has the potential to reach the same reputation. But how has the new show fared in its debut?