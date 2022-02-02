Who's in Ja'Siah Young's Family? The 'Raising Dion' Star Shows Love to His Loved Ones

Who's in Ja'Siah Young's Family? The 'Raising Dion' Star Shows Love to His Loved OnesBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 2 2022, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
We couldn't be more excited for the return of Raising Dion. The family love and superhero drama reach all-new heights as the series returns for its second season on Netflix. But while the titular Dion Warren learns how to use his powers, and his mother does her best to raise her super-powered son all by herself, what is child star Ja'Siah Young's family like IRL? He may not have superpowers in real life, but his love for his family is just as big at home.
The first season of Raising Dion began streaming on Netflix in 2019. After the death of her husband, Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright) tries to raise her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) on her own. But life as a single mother gets even more complicated when he begins to manifest supernatural abilities. In Season 2, Dion trains to become a superhero while Nicole tries to protect him from harm and exploitation.
While this fictional family goes through the wringer, Ja'Siah's real family brings the love.
Who is Ja'Siah Young's family?
Ja'Siah Young's family is considerably larger in real life than the one he has in Raising Dion. The 10-year-old actor has a close relationship with his mother, Lawaine Young. The actor has shared plenty of pictures on Instagram of himself spending time with the family, including his younger sister who is also an aspiring actor. There's only love between this mother and son team as he makes posts celebrating her birthday and reminiscing about fun family trips they've taken together.
Lawaine has been openly proud of her son's acting career. She supported him early on in his small-time performances when Ja'Siah showed a penchant for pageants. He would officially enter the acting business at age 3.
After notable appearances in Saturday Night Live and Law & Order SVU, he would get his big break as the star of Raising Dion. For her part, Lawaine saw much of her own experience with raising Ja'Siah in the plot for the Netflix show, drawing from the similarities as they drove her to help her son succeed.
On an Instagram post for International Women's Day 2021, Lawaine expressed how happy she was for her family to have come this far.
"This storyline was my life," she wrote about Raising Dion. "I was a young single mother raising a son with super talents that I could not shun him for, and a daughter with the spirit of a unicorn and the fierceness of Wonder Woman."
Lawaine also runs a small YouTube channel about her experience with being a mother to a child actor. According to Glamour Fame, Ja'Siah also lives with his grandmother.
The family love that Dion and Nicole share on screen seems like a perfect fit for Ja'Siah, considering the close relationship he has with his mother and little sister.
You can stream the first season and all-new second season of Raising Dion on Netflix.