Pat Was the Antagonist in Season 1 of 'Raising Dion' — What About Season 2? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Raising Dion.
Based on Dennis A. Liu's 2015 comic book with the same title, Netflix's Raising Dion tells the story of Dion (Ja'Siah Young), an 8-year-old kid who discovers that he has inherited the ability to perform telekinesis, among other superpowers from his late dad, Mark (Michael B. Jordan).
Season 1, Episode 5 of Raising Dion sheds light on the strange circumstances surrounding Mark's death. As it shows, Mark was killed by his friend, Pat (Jason Ritter). Why did Pat kill Mark?
Season 1 of 'Raising Dion' casts light on why Pat accidentally killed Dion's dad, Mark.
As Season 1 of Raising Dion suggests, Mark, an engineer at BIONA, and Pat (Jason Ritter), his good friend and co-worker, developed superpowers after witnessing the Aurora Event during a 2010 research trip to Iceland.
As a result of the Aurora event, Pat obtained the ability to cause storms that subsume the energy of those with superpowers. Under the alter ego of Crooked Man, he inflicted a great deal of harm. In New Orleans, he tried to kill Charlotte Tuck (Deirdre Lovejoy). Mark saved Charlotte, sacrificing his own life instead.
Mark was subsumed into the storm in Season 1. Does he come back in Season 2 of 'Raising Dion'?
The circumstances surrounding the harrowing event sparked considerable debate among fans, many of whom were led to believe, after the Season 1 Finale, that Mark would be able to return to the world of the living after his spirit was set free by his son. How the atrocity impacted Mark remains the cause of a great deal of confusion among fans.
Pat will return in Season 2 of Raising Dion, but it's uncertain whether Mark would be able to pull off a similar trick. His spirit briefly reemerged in the Season 1 Finale, but it's still not entirely clear what will happen to him in Season 2.
"Raising Dion is such a good show, I just wish that Mark was still alive," tweeted @11evlyne.
"I have a feeling Mark isn't actually dead in Raising Dion. I hope he's not, anyway," tweeted @Jadeyyx_.
Dion survives the face-off with Pat in Season 1 of 'Raising Dion.'
In Season 1 of Raising Dion, Pat realizes he might be able to use Dion to decrease the pain he has been experiencing since the Aurora event.
Dion and a few others have a face-off with Pat in Season 1, Episode 9, and they successfully defeat him in his Crooked Man form. After dealing a deadly blow to Crooked Man, the spirits of the people he trapped, including Mark's, briefly return.
In Season 2 of Raising Dion, the Crooked Man sets up shop inside Brayden's (Griffin Robert Faulkner) body. He ends up causing a great deal of trouble for Dion, his mom, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), and many others.
Season 2 of Raising Dion premieres on Netflix on Feb. 8, 2022.