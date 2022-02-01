'Raising Dion' Follows a Preteen Superhero — Is the Series Set in the MCU?

Following the defeat of the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), our favorite juvenile superhero is back, this time heightening his powers with the support of his mother as well as Tevin (Rome Flynn), his mentor and trainer — sounds pretty familiar, right?

Dion and Tevin's connection reminds us of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) dynamic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wait, now we're curious: Is Raising Dion a part of Marvel? Does it take place in the MCU? Let's find out!