Raising a Tiny Superhero Isn't Easy — Where Was the Netflix Sci-Fi Series 'Raising Dion' Filmed?

Per The Cinemaholic, many scenes were filmed at EUE Screen Gems Studios in the Atlanta neighborhood of Lakewood Heights. The studio has also been a filming location for works like Stranger Things, Black Panther, and The Internship.

And though scenes featuring the infamous 2010 Aurora Event (occasionally called The Iceland Event) — aka a blend of an Aurora Borealis and a Meteor Shower — take place in Iceland, even they were still filmed in Georgia! It's called cinematic magic, people.