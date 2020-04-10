You'll Never Guess Who Killed Asher on 'How to Get Away With Murder'

The shocking event sparked a plethora of fan theories about the real identity of the potential murderer, with many hedging their bets on Frank (Charlie Weber), Bonnie (Liza Weil), and even Asher's own sister, Chloe (Kelen Coleman). So, who killed Asher ?

The mid-season finale of How to Get Away With Murder captured Asher Millstone's sudden death in excruciating detail — and fans have been having nightmares about his blood-covered shirt ever since.

Which 'How to Get Away With Murder' character killed Asher?

The mid-season finale of How to Get Away With Murder showed Asher's untimely death, chronicling how he strolled over to Bonnie's house one last time before ending up on a dimly-lit, slightly decrepit corridor in his own pool of blood.

Source: ABC

The episode titled "The Reckoning" has finally shed light on the true identity of his murderer. As the episode confirmed, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) were arrested completely in vain. Likewise, Laurel might have been the character to arouse the most suspicion, but she didn't actually commit the horrendous deed.

"The Reckoning" featured a few-minute-long flashback to the murder scene. In it, we watched Agent Pollock (Deborah Levin) pay a surprise visit to Asher, before taking his life using a fire poker.

The identity of the murderer was then confirmed by Gabriel (Rome Flynn ), who was not only present at the scene, but carefully watched Asher breath his last breath through a door crack. What he didn't realize at the time is that the slick and stylish earrings and the cartilage piercing he saw that night didn't belong to Laurel, but the Agent.

Source: Twitter

In addition, Gabriel found a hitherto-unseen video message on his phone that Asher originally intended for Connor, Michaela, and Oliver. In it, Asher told the gang that he was worried about the FBI Agents. Unfortunately, he didn't have the chance to send the recording — as the Agent barged into his room just as he was about to finish.

Later on in the episode, Gabriel and Agent Pollock had a swift conversation, during which Gabriel finally spotted the piercings he already saw at the murder scene. He shared the big revelation with Connor, Michaela, and Oliver, who received the news with a healthy amount of shock.

Source: ABC

"Agent Pollock not a "smooth operator"..got caught with murder accessories still on. Thanks for not making us wait another week to rule Laurel out #HTGAWM @HowToGetAwayABC," went a fan's response to the unexpected plot twist. "Ohhhhh, he caught the piercings!!! YES!!! But is Agent Pollock working alone, or is this the agency’s plan?? #HTGAWM #DatMurda" tweeted someone else.

"The Reckoning" revealed that Agent Pollock was Asher's murderer all along. This led many viewers to wonder: is she really an FBI Agent? What else is she capable of? And, how can she work for Xavier Castillo and the authorities at the same time?