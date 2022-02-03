A Conman Posing as Simon Leviev Accrued an Estimated $10 Million — What's His Net Worth?

Would you give large sums of money to a loved one if they told you their life depended on it? That's the dilemma the explosive Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler, aims to explore.

Featuring interviews with three fraud victims, Pernilla Sjöholm, Ayleen Charlotte, and Cecilie Fjellhøy, the movie captures the emotional and financial difficulties of women who fell for a conman posing as Simon Leviev, the son of Lev Avnerovich Leviev (aka "the King of Diamonds"). What's Simon's net worth?