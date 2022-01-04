Netflix’s 'Anxious People' Is as Quirky as It Is Heartfelt — What Is It Based On?

The series stars Carla Sehn (Love and Anarchy), Alfred Svensson (Leif & Billy), Sascha Zacharias (Rebecka Martinsson), and Dan Ekborg (In Bed with Santa), among others. Anxious People is not your typical whodunit crime story, but rather an eclectic character study that will challenge you to see others for who they truly are.

All episodes of Anxious People are currently streaming on Netflix.