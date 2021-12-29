We're Kind of Anxious to Find out Where 'Anxious People' Was Filmed

In September 1975, nearly two years after she was kidnapped, Patty was captured in San Francisco and later charged with robbery. She was first sentenced to 35 years in prison, which was later reduced to seven. President Jimmy Carter eventually commuted her sentence, of which she served only 22 months, and President Bill Clinton pardoned Patty in 2001.

Now a philanthropist, Patty lives in Charleston, S.C., and is apparently a fan of her French bulldogs. In fact, she took home two awards at the Westminster Dog Show in 2017!