Roberto Solis Is Still At Large After the 1993 Robbery Featured in 'Heist'

If you thought that the caper stories featured in the Ocean''s 11 or in The Town were intense and entertaining, then you may want to check out Netflix's latest docuseries, Heist.

While the aforementioned films are fictional tales, Heist covers three incredible stories of regular people who pulled off some of the biggest robberies in American history.

The first two episodes, "Sex Magick Money Murder," cover Heather Tallchief and Roberto Solis, who took $3.1 million in cash from Las Vegas in 1993.