What Happened to Flight 828 Passengers? Here's Where to Watch Season 3 of 'Manifest'!

The mystery continues ...

Montego Air Flight 828 left Jamaica and unfortunately hit a bit of turbulence while en route to New York. But, after the crew and passengers safely landed, the members on the plane found out that five years had passed and they had all been presumed dead.

The NBC series Manifest follows these passengers' journey as they try to adjust to life after surviving this strange phenomenon. As people around the world try to scientifically explain what happened to Flight 828, theories of a higher power start to emerge.