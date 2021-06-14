Michaela Stone Is Involved in a Complicated Love Triangle on 'Manifest'

Along with her brother, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) , and her nephew, Cal Stone (Jack Messina) , Michaela is a passenger on the uber-mysterious Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York.

When viewers first meet NYPD Detective Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) on the pilot episode of Manifest , she's at a crossroads in her romantic relationship with her co-worker, Jared Vasquez (J.R. Ramirez).

Since Manifest first premiered, Michaela has gone through a lot when it comes to her love life. Viewers are still divided about who she will end up with.

While all of the passengers' lives are consequently upended because their loved ones had assumed that they were dead, Michaela finds out that Jared has gotten married to her best friend.

After experiencing a bit of turbulence in the air, the plane lands in New York State — and the ticket holders learn that more than five-and-a-half years have passed since they took off.

He manages to avoid death by following a calling, and he's still married to Michaela throughout Season 3.

Zeke and Michaela marry in the penultimate episode of Season 2, just before Zeke's death date arrives.

She ends up forging a relationship with Zeke, though their relationship is fraught with difficulties (including his run-ins with the law, and a physical altercation with Jared). By the end of Season 1, Lourdes and Jared split up because she learns that he had an affair with Michaela.

Later on in Season 1, while looking for Cal in "Vanishing Point," Michaela and Ben end up at a remote cabin. She meets a hiker named Zeke Landon (Matt Long), whom she recognizes from one of her callings.

The two NYPD detectives continue to work with one another, but it's evident that they have unfinished business together. Michaela and Jared end up sleeping together while he is still married to Lourdes, and Ben's sister decides to distance herself from her former beau.

Her desire to get engaged to Jared makes it all the more heartbreaking when she learns that he has since gotten married to Lourdes (Victoria Cartagena) in the time that passed.

During her trip to Jamaica and the fateful flight, Michaela ponders whether or not to accept Jared's marriage proposal. At her brother's urging, she decides to say yes. She tries to send Jared a text once the plane lands, but she soon realizes that none of the passengers have service (due to the substantial lapse in time).

Who does Michaela end up with in 'Manifest?' Fans are divided about the answer.

Though Zeke and Michaela are still married in Season 3, Jared is still quite involved in her life. In the two-part finale episode, "Mayday," Jared confronts Michaela at her house for abruptly quitting the NYPD. After he exits, Zeke tells his wife that he knows that Jared is still in love with her. Michaela may not see it that way, but Jared later lays out his feelings for her at the end of the finale.

He says that he only stood by while "the love of [his] life" married Zeke because he thought the hiker's death day was approaching. Zeke looks on while his wife has this conversation with Jared, and it has an impact on him. It seems like he recognizes that Michaela also has unresolved feelings for Jared, and it could affect their relationship. "We should talk," he says to a teary-eyed Michaela toward the end of the episode.

The season concludes with Michaela and Zeke still technically married, though it's unclear what exactly their serious discussion will entail. There's no official word yet whether Manifest will return for Season 4. If the show has officially wrapped, then Michaela ends up with Zeke . However, if the series does return and Michaela continues spending a lot of time with Jared, there's every chance that her marital status could change somewhere down the line.

Source: NBC

Manifest fans can't agree about whether Michaela is best suited with Jared, or if she's a better match with Zeke. "No but the way that jared literally wants nothing more than to just be with Michaela because he still believes they're meant to be together and she's the love of his life I can't," one pro-Michaela and Jared fan tweeted. Another had an entirely different perspective. "OK I think I'm watching Manifest wrong because I don't ship Michaela and Jared at all..." a second post read.