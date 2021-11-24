The Two Hosts of the National Dog Show Have a Long History With the Competition

The Two Hosts of the National Dog Show Have a Long History With the CompetitionBy Anna Garrison
Nov. 24 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
One of the best parts of Thanksgiving week is watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade followed by the National Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has been hosting the dog show since 1879, and annually since 1933. The club is also one of the founding members of the American Kennel Club (AKC). In 2002, NBC decided to begin broadcasting this event and re-named it the National Dog Show.
While the most exciting parts of the event are the prize-winning pups, fans are curious about the human hosts of the National Dog Show. So, who are the hosts of the show? And how are fans able to watch this event? Read on for everything we know.
Who are the hosts of the National Dog Show? They added a host this year.
Since the beginning of its broadcast in 2002, actor John O'Hurley has been one of the hosts of the National Dog Show. John is best known for his work on the sitcom Seinfeld, and he was the host of Family Feud from 2006 to 2010. John also appeared as a contestant on the first season of Dancing With the Stars.
The second judge of the National Dog Show has been involved since the inaugural 2002 show: American Kennel Club's David Frei. In addition to being a consultant for NBC Sports and a judge for the AKC, David has competed as a breeder/handler/owner of Afghan Hounds. Having worked with dogs for over 30 years, David is the perfect second host for the National Dog Show event!
Per the NBC website, while not a host, Mary Carillo will be providing commentary, analysis, and behind-the-scenes looks at all the dog show action. A correspondent for NBC Sports and the Olympics, Mary is the perfect insider to theorize who could be this year's Best in Show. The former host of USA Network’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show knows a thing or two about dog shows. During her time hosting the Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show, Mary also worked alongside David Frei.
Here's how to watch the National Dog Show.
If you have cable, the easiest way to watch the National Dog Show is to tune in to NBC at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 25, 2021. However, for those who would prefer to stream the event, the National Dog Show (and most previous National Dog Shows) are available for viewing via the Peacock app.
The National Dog Show can also be streamed live at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 25. For the first time, Peacock is hosting the National Dog Show Jr., only on the app at 2 p.m. EST, following the National Dog Show coverage.
If you like dogs, Thanksgiving Day is the perfect day to settle in with your favorite furry pal and watch all the fun!