The Two Hosts of the National Dog Show Have a Long History With the Competition

The National Dog Show can also be streamed live at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 25. For the first time, Peacock is hosting the National Dog Show Jr., only on the app at 2 p.m. EST, following the National Dog Show coverage.

If you like dogs, Thanksgiving Day is the perfect day to settle in with your favorite furry pal and watch all the fun!