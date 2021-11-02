The Best Way to Celebrate Thanksgiving Is by Watching the Macy's Parade! Here's How to Watch

For millions of people, Thanksgiving is the highlight of November. It’s the lovely fall holiday right before Christmas where families get together, enjoy delicious food, watch football games, take memorable pics, and more. One of the best parts of the day includes watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade . It's gone on annually since 1924! There are a handful of options if you have your sights set on watching this parade on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s how you can be sure you won’t miss it.

Here’s how you can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

One of the most common options for people to watch this parade is live on NBC while it's airing from 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones on Thanksgiving day. Fans will also be able to live stream the entire parade via NBC's website or the official NBC app. The only catch is that you'll need an actual TV provider in order to access the live stream.

Of course, it's clear that not everyone still uses cable anymore. With that being said, there are options for people who don’t have TV providers, which means you definitely won’t have to miss out on any of the epic magic. For those who depend on Peacock for their entertainment needs, you're in luck, as it will be live-streaming the event as well.

As for other options, Hulu+ Live TV adds a live TV feature to any basic Hulu account, and if you haven’t already signed up for this feature, you can snag a seven-day free trial just in time to watch the parade. After your trial days are over, you will be charged for the service, which means you’ll have to remember to cancel – unless you intend on keeping Hulu+ Live TV as part of your package. Another option similar to what Hulu provides is YouTube TV. If you choose to go down the YouTube TV route, there are a few different free trial lengths offered for brand-new subscribers depending on the option you decide on.

