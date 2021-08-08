Trevor Moore, Comedian and 'The Whitest Kids U Know' Co-Founder, Dies at Age 41

Comedian Trevor Moore had been working in comedy since age 12 when he became the world's youngest published cartoonist with his book Scraps. Since then, he's interned for SNL producer Lorne Michaels, created shows for Disney Channel, and hosted his show on Comedy Central.

Sadly, the actor, producer, and co-founder of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know died suddenly on August 6, 2021. Fans are devastated at his loss and want to know what was the cause of his death.

What was Trevor Moore's cause of death?

In a report from Deadline on August 7, 2021, Trevor's manager and family confirmed his passing in a statement. "We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend, and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us, he was simply the center of our whole world," it read.

"We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Deadline also reported that the cause of Trevor's death was "an accident" but did not further elaborate. He is survived by his wife Aimee Carlson, his son August, and fellow The Whitest Kids U Know co-creators.

The Whitest Kids U Know also put out a statement by co-founders Zach Cregger and Sam Brown: "Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator, and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken, and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son."

"On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them."

Fans have taken to Twitter to mourn Trevor's loss, and many have emphasized the importance of Trevor's work to their own lives. One user said, "Can’t believe Trevor Moore has passed away. One of the funniest people who has ever lived. He’ll be sorely missed." Another noted, "RIP Trevor Moore. Not only were you funny, every once in and awhile, your comedy could teach us a lesson."