AMC Just Teased the Sixth and Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ but When Will It Air?

Thanks to the advent of streaming services, there's now more content than ever before for folks to enjoy. And Better Call Saul is regarded as one of the best dramas on TV right now, so it's understandable that folks are so stoked about the Season 6 premiere date.
When is the 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 premiere date?
It's well-known that the sixth season of the Breaking Bad prequel series, which delves into the origins of Saul Goodman and the New Mexico drug cartel/criminal world, will be the final one.
Writer/director/producer Vince Gilligan created Breaking Bad, one of the most successful entertainment properties. The show chronicles a dorky chemistry teacher's foray into selling and distributing crystal meth as a means of paying for his cancer treatments and as a way to leave his family some money should he pass away from his illness.
Spinoffs like El Camino and Better Call Saul have received tons of praise, and Saul Goodman's story will now be coming to an end.
The problem is, no one really knows when. The show's official Twitter account urged viewers to "mark your calendar" but didn't provide a date for people to "mark."
This led to a slew of confused responses from Twitter users who demanded to know just when they can expect to see new episodes of the show, and some pretty hilarious responses from whoever is running the Better Call Saul social media account.
LADbible kicked it off with an image of Lavell Maurice Crawford's character from the show, to which the Better Call Saul account fired off a still of their own in response.
However, there are some fans who think that they've discovered when it will premiere.
The teaser doesn't really give viewers much to see, except the Salamanca twins walking through the aftermath of a crime scene with police and a forensic investigator looking at bits of evidence on the ground.
The two markers in question are what have people so curious: the letters "D" and "R" specifically.
Some fans conjectured that since D is the 4th letter of the Alphabet and R the 18th, then that means the showrunners are letting us know through a bit of trickery that the Season 6 premiere is slated for April 18, 2022.
While that conclusion does take some mental gymnastics to arrive at, why else would the Twitter account tell us to "mark your calendar"? That means they had to have given us something to mark, right?
Seasons 1, 2, and 5 of the show have all had February debuts, but Season 3 premiered in April and Season 4 premiered in August.