AMC Just Teased the Sixth and Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ but When Will It Air?

Writer/director/producer Vince Gilligan created Breaking Bad, one of the most successful entertainment properties. The show chronicles a dorky chemistry teacher's foray into selling and distributing crystal meth as a means of paying for his cancer treatments and as a way to leave his family some money should he pass away from his illness.

Spinoffs like El Camino and Better Call Saul have received tons of praise, and Saul Goodman's story will now be coming to an end.