Ryan Gaul on How the Cast of ‘The Last O.G.’ Really Is a Family (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s safe to say that the past couple years have been unlike any others, and that even extends to some of our favorite television shows. Season 4 of The Last O.G. is missing Tiffany Haddish, but we still get plenty of Tracy Morgan , goofy jokes, and the streets of Brooklyn. Plus, we can’t forget the joyous presence of Ryan Gaul .

Ryan plays Josh, the husband of Tiffany’s character, Shay, who has also been a father figure to Shay and Tray’s children while Tray was in prison. The series revolves around the family welcoming Tray back into this unprecedented situation, and comedy ensues!

But now that Tiffany isn’t in Season 4, big changes are in store for the cast and storyline of The Last O.G. Distractify spoke exclusively with Ryan about what fans can expect for the future of the show.