There's a Good Reason to Think America Ferrera Is Coming Back to 'Superstore'

In early December 2020, it was announced that Superstore would not be getting renewed and would be closing up shop after Season 6 . Both cast and fans of the show were devastated. “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said.

NBCUniversal president of scripted content Lisa Katz stated, "Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about. This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history."

Perhaps the writing was on the wall when America Ferrera, the star of the show, left. This abrupt exist was announced in late October 2020, with America writing, "As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

While we've come to finally accept America leaving and Superstore ending, is there any hope of America coming back for the series finale?

Is America Ferrera coming back to 'Superstore'?

There's a really good chance that America Ferrera will return to Superstore. Her character moved to Palo Alto, so she could easily return for a visit. Plus, America herself said she hoped she'd be back. "I'm so grateful. Thank you, all of you, and I hope to be back and to get to see you before it's all done." she stated. Not only that, but Jonathan Green said, ""[Seeing her again] is a possibility for the future."

It's likely that Amy and Jonah (Ben Feldman) will have a sweet reunion. The two broke up before Amy moved out to California on her own, but there's clearly so much closure needed between them. "They're not completely shutting that door forever because so much of it is about the timing of where they are and what they want, and how certain they are," Jonathan told TV Insider.

It's not like America has nothing going on. She actually posted an Instagram Story that showed her on the set for Gentefied Season 2.

If America is returning to Superstore for a surprise and bittersweet last appearance, don't expect to see her hint about it on her social media accounts. It's meant to be a surprise for a reason. While there's no actual indication the actress has been on set for Superstore, knowing that she and the producers want her back on the show for one final episode makes it likely that we'll see Amy again. Which we all want, since Superstore just hasn't been the same without her.