This Is How Carol Got Electrocuted in Season 5 of 'Superstore'

In an episode titled "Sandra's Wedding," Carol tries to kill Biscuit, Sandra's cat, because Sandra is marrying her ex-boyfriend Jerry, whom she still loves. Carol pays for the big mistake in the episode, "Carol's Back." Abandoned by her colleagues, she is told to look after a robot — which is how she ends up electrocuting herself.

What happened to Carol after she got electrocuted in Season 5 of 'Superstore?'

Season 5 of Superstore sends Carol (Irene White) on a rollercoaster-like journey. Throughout the season, she has to watch her nemesis, Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi), plan her wedding with Jerry (Chris Grace). The much-awaited extravaganza allows Cloud 9 employees like Dina (Lauren Ash), Mateo (Nico Santos), Amy (America Ferrera), and many others to come together and celebrate Sandra — much to Carol's disappointment.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Not one to quietly accept her fate, Carol comes up with a secret masterplan to complicate the wedding. On the day of the big event, she loudly admits that she laced the cupcakes with laxatives to distract everyone, then sets out in search of Biscuit in hopes to ruin Sandra's mood. Fortunately, Dina intervenes at the right time — and ruins her plan.

Carol's colleagues protest against her actions, and she's not welcome at the store after the news about her cat-killing plans get out. She has to grapple with the backlash resulting from her behavior at Sandra's wedding. With most Cloud 9 employees refusing to be around her, she has no choice but to look after the robot. Needless to say, it doesn't go down well.

Article continues below advertisement