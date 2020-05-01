Dad Smashes Kids' Electronics in Viral TikTok Video — Meet Brian Wells!

While we've seen a slew of celebrities attempting to learn the ways of TikTok, one dad has already gone viral! Here's what to know about Brian Wells .

While TikTok has become synonymous with Generation Z, more and more parents are now getting in on the action! The teen-centric app has garnered viral videos, including crazy challenges, dances, funny skits, beauty hacks, and more.

Brian Wells 02 is trending on TikTok after smashing his kids' electronics!

The TikTok dad just recently created a profile on the short-form video app, and he's already taken off! Currently boasting 51,000 followers and about 700,000 "likes," this country dad is starting to generate some traction. On April 22, Brian posted a video of himself smashing his kids' electronics. Yes, he did.

Source: TikTok

"I'm sick of you guys never doing chores around the house. I'm getting rid of all of your electronics. I'm sick of it," he tells his family. Suddenly, Brian starts smashing a few iPhones and an iPad with a hammer. Viewers can also hear his kids yelling in the background, "No, dad!"

And, that wasn't the last time he broke one of his kids' favorite toys. In another video posted, he takes a metal baseball bat to his son's television. "You're going to buy yourself a new TV by doing chores. You're going to work it off," he says before smashing his kids' game controllers. "You're going to work off all your crap. You're going to pay me to buy you new toys."