The Album Cover Challenge Is Taking Over TikTok and It's Hilarious

With many of us going into our second full month of quarantine, the social media app, TikTok, has been a huge outlet and distractor from the stressors of everyday life while we’re all wondering what the future holds. Even if we're with our families, roommates, or significant others, things can still get a bit boring.

To help with the boredom, TikTok users come up with new challenges and trends regularly to keep things interesting on the app and to help people’s content while we’re waiting for the all-clear to resume a normal life.

We’ve been entertaining ourselves during this pandemic with Netflix-binging and banana bread baking and at-home workouts, but we can’t forget to mention mindlessly scrolling TikTok for new challenges. We can always count on GenZ for the best and funniest trends and the Album Cover Challenge is no exception. The #AlbumLookAlike Challenge uses particular songs and albums as the punchline for jokes about highly relatable situations.

The Album Artwork Challenge starts with a premise and ends with a punchline. The album cover challenge takes a premise or everyday situation and then adds an album cover recreation or song title to drive the punchline home. @kobigreenn 💀 idk why this made me laugh so much 😂😂 ##fyp ♬ jxmyhighroller tingz - .arjunn Here’s an example: a user writes “When he ugly but ends up cheating on you” while setting up her album recreation before cutting to the actual album artwork for Beyonce’s legendary album, Lemonade. Get it? Because that whole album is about Jay-Z cheating on Beyonce. @niasioux it really do be like that ♬ jxmyhighroller tingz - .arjunn The challenge is simple, quick, and really creative compared to some of the other TikTok challenges out there. The format has made it easy for countless different ideas and variations for people to try. Most of the albums mimicked in the #AlbumLookAlike trend need to be albums that feature people or faces, but some others have gotten really creative with the trends. @girls 😳 @peaceelise ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ♬ jxmyhighroller tingz - .arjunn Some popular trends and TikTok challenges have a tendency to create a lot of duplicates, but with an entire library of music to go off of – the possibilities are endless.

The sound used in the challenge is a remix. Most of the videos doing the challenge are scored by creator @.arjunn’s remix of the Dave Brubeck Quartet’s “Kathy’s Waltz.” This is just another example of an older, less-known song, being revived and remixed on TikTok. @tipsyyy.t ##greenscreen this is the stupidest thing i’ve ever made ##fyp ♬ jxmyhighroller tingz - .arjunn The trend has gotten so popular that even rapper, Tyga, participated in the challenge, using one of his own songs, “Deuces” while making a joke about having to give women unwanted attention.