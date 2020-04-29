The Foreigner Challenge on TikTok Is Seriously Dangerous and Disturbing

Most of the TikTok challenges that go viral on the video-sharing app are just harmless fun. Sometimes they involve getting parents to follow a specific dance routine. Sometimes they’re as simple as stepping through your clasped hands to measure the size of your behind (we don’t make these up, folks). Unfortunately, there’s a new TikTok challenge gaining popularity and it’s definitely not one you want to be participating in. It’s called the Foreigner Challenge .

All yall sharing the #foreignerchallenge are just as guilty as the kids that are doing the challenge. Just wait until the FBI gets involved and yall get locked up for distributing child pornography. Yall are disgusting and should be ashamed of yourselves.

Sadly, some photos and videos that were initially uploaded to TikTok as part of the challenge have also started to make the rounds on other social media sites like Twitter and Instagram. Some accounts sharing the videos claim they’re trying to “raise awareness” about the issue when in reality, all they are doing is making the videos more available to predatory people. If you happen to see any accounts sharing Foreigner Challenge videos, you should report them immediately.

On April 27, 2020, TikTok star Drama Kween posted a video to YouTube entitled “ stop the foreigner challenge. ” In the video, she shares some information about the so-called challenge and details some of the dangers involved in participating in it.

In most cases, Foreigner Challenge videos are first made using the Funimate app, which allows users to edit photos and videos together in order to make a longer video. The videos are then either uploaded to TikTok by the user themselves or sent to another account that has been set up to share multiple users’ videos.

The Foreigner Challenge is in no way harmless. It involves young children sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves while the song “Foreigner” by Pop Smoke plays in the background (hence the name of the “challenge”). Obviously, we don’t need to explain why this is a huge issue.

Is the TikTok Foreigner Challenge real?

It’s difficult to determine what makes a challenge “real,” but people — specifically underage teens — are participating in the Foreigner Challenge trend. Obviously, it’s not a trend that has been in any way sanctioned by TikTok itself, but the video-sharing app does provide a convenient platform for anyone who wants to take part in the dangerous trend.

So what is TikTok doing about the Foreigner Challenge? It doesn’t seem as though TikTok has made any official statement regarding the challenge at this time. However, the platform’s Safety Center does provide resources for parents who are looking to keep their children safe while also allowing them to enjoy having a TikTok account (or a limited TikTok experience if they are under the age of 13).

Another section in the TikTok Safety Center says that “any content that sexually exploits, targets, or endangers children is strictly prohibited on TikTok and is a direct violation of our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. If we become aware of any such content we will take action immediately to remove content, terminate accounts, and report cases to NCMEC and law enforcement as appropriate.”