McKayla Maroney Is the Latest Celeb to Try the "Fat Butt" TikTok Challenge

McKayla Maroney is the latest TikToker to join in on the increasingly popular "Fat Butt" challenge , a simple yet eloquent routine helping social media users determine the shape and size of their booty.

The Olympic gold medalist joined TikTok only recently, but she's already up to speed with the latest trends. As someone with a good deal of experience in actively shaping and forming internet culture — in 2012, she became the source of inspiration for the McKayla Is Not Impressed meme — she wasted no time and created her own impeccable take on the challenge.

Commonly referred to as the "Is Your A-- Flat" challenge or the "Fat Butt" challenge, the relatively straightforward routine calls on TikTok users to clutch together their hands, step over their arms with their left and right foot, and try to lift their arms over their bottom. Those with a flat backside get to experience the joy of performing the full routine, while those with a more desirable, curvy bottom will be able to proudly showcase their assets.

Although McKayla's take on the challenge attained unprecedented popularity in record time frames — it's been liked by 29.7 million users so far — she is far from the only prominent TikToker out there to give the trend a shot. Jailyne Ojeda, Daisy Keech, and James Charles are just some of the other social media influencers who tried their hands at the challenge, with each of them successfully confirming that they do not have flat bottoms.

When she's not busy kick-starting TikTok crazes, McKayla tends to focus on her music. Having retired from competitive gymnastics in February 2016, McKayla launched a new career as a pop singer — and her efforts seem to be paying off.

She released her first-ever EP, titled Wake Up Call on March 7, 2020. She released two additional songs, "COVID Lockdown" and "Spose to Do" on April 17. The fantastic vocals, catchy melodies, and clever use of samples received high praise from critics and fans alike, with many comparing the songs to Ariana Grande's early pieces.

As McKayla revealed in a previous interview with US Weekly, music helped her overcome the unexpected complications resulting from her early retirement. "I lost myself. It was an identity crisis, no doubt," she explained.