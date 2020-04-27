Is Melody Cohn the Sister of Controversial TikTok Star Danielle Cohn?

The similarities between Melody and Danielle are striking (besides sharing the same last name), leading some to believe the pair has to be related. One of the biggest criticisms Danielle receives is about how she dresses "suggestively" for her age.

Considering many criticize Danielle's mom for "allowing" her to dress the way she does, some were quick to assume they were sisters.

In reality, Danielle and Melody aren't related at all — any similarities between the two influencers in purely coincidence.