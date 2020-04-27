Thousands Signed a Petition to Get Perez Hilton Banned From TikTok — Here's Why

Since 2004, Mario Lavandeira Jr. aka Perez Hilton has been shameless when blogging about celebrities in an unflattering light. While many have come to respect his Perez Hilton site as an instantaneous gossip source, others have bashed him over the years for body shaming, posting false accusations, and for being inappropriate. Recently, the blogger has taken a stand against 15-year-old TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, and he even called her out for wearing a bikini in some of her TikTok videos.

After Charli defended herself, Perez posted several articles about Charli's dad, Marc D'Amelio, and his past run-ins with the law. He's also recently accused Olympic diver Tom Daley of having a dalliance with an underage TikTok star. Whether Perez went after Charli in the comments to get more attention for himself (she does have the most followed account on TikTok, after all) or because he had some sort of genuine concern, there are other reasons why he's under fire for his behavior on the app.

Source: Getty

Several videos have piqued the interest of adults who want the 42-year-old to understand that most TikTok users are underage. Now, thousands have signed a Change.org petition in the hopes that Perez will get banned from using TikTok. Why is there a movement to ban Perez from TikTok? Find out why people want the gossip blogger off the app, and to learn the status of the petition against him.

Why do people want to ban Perez from TikTok? Though some of Perez's content on TikTok includes videos of his three kids or recaps about what's featured on his gossip site, there are some videos that have raised the alarms of users. Perez has teased full nudity in several videos on his page, though it is important to note that he has not actually shown anything. Many have taken issue with this because TikTok has a reputation for having a large teen presence. He also got upset at TikTok for banning one of his livestreams. Though it took place in his shower, he argued that he had a swimsuit on and did not violate any guidelines. "Stop treating us like children, TikTok. This is bulls--t," Perez said in a TikTok on April 3. @perezhilton Impressed by the speed at which the haters were able to mobilize and get me banned from commenting, even though I’ve broken NO RULES today! ##MMMDrop ♬ Intergalactic - Beastie Boys Perez also has a reputation for going after top users in the comments section to try to get a reaction, or at the very least, to get him more attention. These comments include the one he made about how he thinks that Charli D'Amelio should refrain from posting bikini videos. "Anyone else think it's inappropriate for a 15-year-old to dance to this?" Perez wrote under Charli's video on March 3. He's been banned several times from making comments because he's violated the TikTok user guidelines.