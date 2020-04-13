Charli D’Amelio’s Dad Had Some Trouble With the Law

Now that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is basically a household name, we have more questions than ever about the rest of the members of her household. Charli often mentions her family members or even features them in her videos, but there are some details about her family that she doesn’t talk about as much — like her dad’s arrest record.

Back when she and Perez Hilton were involved in a sort-of, kind-of feud, Perez alluded to Marc D’Amelio’s DUI from a few years ago, but what were the actual details behind the incident? Here’s what we know.

After the incident, Marc maintained a clean record for nine months, and the charges that had been brought against him were dismissed in Norwalk Superior Court. Several years later, news of Marc’s reported arrest came to light while he was running for the state Senate. Marc lost the election to Democrat Bob Duff.

According to The Hour (A Hearst news outlet published in Charli D’Amelio’s hometown of Norwalk, Conn.), Marc D’Amelio was arrested on Jan. 11, 2014. He was reportedly driving drunk with Charli — who was 9 years old at the time — in the car, as well as “three strangers whom he had picked up at a bodega in the back seat.” Apparently, he allegedly told police officers that he was handing out casino winnings to teach his daughter a lesson about helping people who are less fortunate.

As you might expect, the D’Amelio family doesn’t talk much about the DUI.

Since the charges against Marc were dismissed and he has not appeared to have any additional run-ins with the law, it seems as though the D’Amelio family has moved on from the incident. In fact, under state law, Marc can legally swear under oath that he has never been arrested now that his record has been expunged — and it’s not like he has much reason to bring it up when doing so could complicate things for his family.

These days, Marc D’Amelio enjoys his role as supportive dad. He’s even been given the unofficial title of “ CEO of the D’Amelio Family ” by commenters and appears to be quite proud of it by the looks of his Twitter bio. He doesn’t leave the TikTok efforts to daughters Charli and Dixie, though. Marc D’Amelio has his very own TikTok profile , and more than 4 million followers to go with it.

In an interview with UConn (his alma mater), Marc spoke about how Charli and Dixie’s fame has affected the family dynamic. “There’s no turning back as far as the notoriety. For us, it’s not about the money. It’s about happiness and being able to make an impact in the world and in my kids’ lives.”

“We’re just very cautious on how fame could affect us negatively and that’s all we think about: How does it affect our family of four? It’s brought us even closer as a family and brought us to a point where we can really depend on each other and look out for each other. But we’re just taking it day by day; there’s so many cool opportunities.”