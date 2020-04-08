Charli D'Amelio Is a Dunkin' Die-Hard Thanks to Her East Coast Roots

It feels like once a week TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio is making a video commemorating a new follower milestone. The dancer, who started her account in July 2019, is currently the most-followed creator on the app with a whopping 46.5 million followers, passing incumbent and former musical.ly star Loren Gray.

Her rapid rise to popularity on the app and her subsequent inauguration into the Hype House means Charli is frequently seen in Los Angeles for work, but where does the star actually live?