The Hype House Has Some Pretty Strict Rules for Its Residents

While TikTok has been a source of entertainment for many while we all social distance and quarantine ourselves into deep states of boredom, there are people behind all that content you’re scrolling through — and they’re making bank.

Some of the top TikTok creators hunker down in a mansion they nicknamed the 'Hype House’ as a think tank of sorts where they can live a lifestyle of constant content creation. The Hype House was the idea of 17-year-old TikTok personality Chase Hudson aka Lilhuddy and 21-year-old YouTube star Thomas Petrou.

The two signed a lease on a mansion in a gated community in Los Angeles, and now house a handful of permanent residents as well as a rotating group of visitors including TikTok queen, Charli D’Amelio.