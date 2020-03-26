Charli D'Amelio Wants Her Followers to Do the Distance Dance — but What Is It?

Since people have been staying home and self-quarantining during the spread of the coronavirus, many have been participating in challenges on TikTok. The short video app is perfect for those looking to fill their free time, and a whole new set of users has created profiles to keep busy.

Learning a dance, filming it, and sharing it on TikTok is a time-consuming activity, and many of TikTok's top content creators are coming up with new challenges to engage their followers.