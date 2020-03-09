We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
perez-hilton-and-charli-damelio-1583770891732.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Perez Hilton Isn't a Fan of Charli D’Amelio’s TikToks... or Her Parents

By

Did Perez Hilton really try to start a feud with a 15-year-old girl? The controversial celebrity blogger is facing backlash over comments he made on Charli D’Amelio’s TikTok account, which has over 34.5 million followers. 

The 41-year-old called out the social media star for dancing in a bikini on her page, and later posted a YouTube video centered around her father’s 2014 drunk driving arrest. 

Naturally, fans of Hype House — a content creator collective that includes Charli — wanted to know why the gossip columnist zeroed in on the teen and her family. Apparently, he loves mixing it up with Gen Z.