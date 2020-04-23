How to Make TikTok's White Claw Slushie in a Few Easy Steps

PopSugar refers to the White Claw slushie as a "choose-your-own-adventure situation ," meaning you can pick your own White Claw flavor — or blend of flavors — as well as your choice of frozen fruit, and your choice liquor. Apparently, vodka, rum, and tequila seem to be popular choices. Our personal pick would be Mango and Raspberry White Claw, frozen mango, and tequila.

Anyway, once you've selected your flavors of choice, toss it all into a blender, add some ice for that frozen slushie-esque consistency, and pick out a glass that transports you elsewhere. We'll be sipping ours out of coconut shells, thanks for asking.

If this wasn't clear, check out a stellar example below.