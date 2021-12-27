Netflix's Animated Children's Show 'Hilda' Will Wrap Up With a New Movie

Netflix's Animated Children's Show 'Hilda' Will Wrap Up With a New MovieBy Sara Belcher
Dec. 27 2021, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Among Netflix's sprawling library of original shows and movies, there are a few hidden gems. If you're not into some of the live-action shows, or would prefer to stay away from the violent titles like Narcos or The Witcher, the streaming service also has a variety of family-friendly shows and films for the whole family. Hilda is one of these.
The show follows 11-year-old Hilda, who moves from the forest where she lived with her mother to Trolberg. Here, she makes new friends while getting into mischief as she uncovers new fantastical creatures every day.
There are currently two seasons of the children's show on Netflix, but will there be a Season 3? Here's what we know.
What is the release date for Season 3 of 'Hilda'?
Following a critically acclaimed first season in 2018, Netflix renewed Hilda for a second season mere weeks after the first was released. The show won Annie Awards for Best Children's Series two years in a row and also won three Emmys for Outstanding Main Title Sequence, Outstanding Children's TV Series, and Outstanding Editing in a Daytime Program.
Unfortunately, despite the positive reviews the show received for both seasons, Netflix has not announced Season 3 for the show. In fact, it looks as though there will not be a third season of Hilda to come to Netflix. That being said, there is more Hilda content coming to the streaming platform in the near future.
Will there be a 'Hilda' movie? 'Hilda and the Mountain King' will be released at the end of 2021.
In place of a third season, the show's creators and Netflix decided to release a new Hilda movie. Hilda and the Mountain King will be released instead of Season 3, wrapping up the story told across the show.
For those who don't know, the Hilda series is an adaptation of a series of graphic novels by Luke Pearson (who is also behind the Netflix show). Season 1 of Hilda followed the events of Hilda and the Midnight Giant, Hilda and the Bird Parade, and Hilda and the Black Hound, while Season 2 was an adaptation of Hilda and the Stone Forest, along with additional tie-in storybooks created after the first season's release.
Hilda and the Mountain King will follow the events of the 2019 graphic novel by the same name, which was the last installment in the source series. The movie will follow our main character Hilda as she wakes up to find herself trapped in a troll's body, while another creature takes Hilda's place in her home.
"Both of them are in a race to be reunited before Ahlberg and his safety patrol get the chance to use their new secret weapon to lay waste to the trolls, and Hilda along with them!” the book's description reads.
The movie is set to release on Netflix on Dec. 30, 2021 — just before the new year. It'll be a cozy movie to watch on New Year's Eve with your child (or by yourself regardless of your age) to wrap up Hilda's tales.