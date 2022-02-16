A 'BioShock' Film Is Officially in the Works at Netflix — When Does It Come Out?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 16 2022, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
Would you kindly be on the lookout for the new BioShock movie? Netflix recently announced that it would be working on an adaptation of the critically-acclaimed video game that was first released in 2007. A film adaptation for BioShock was in the works before but fell through due to budget constraints. Now, it seems that Netflix is picking up the ball with its own adaptation.
BioShock is an award-winning video game franchise developed and published by 2K Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. The first game of the series received universal praise for its creative setting and meta-narrative and is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time. The game was followed by BioShock 2 in 2010 and BioShock Infinite in 2013.
The upcoming Netflix film will no doubt seek to capitalize on the legacy of its source material, but what is its release date?
What's the release date for the 'BioShock' movie on Netflix?
Plans for a BioShock film began as early as 2008, with Take-Two Interactive initially striking a deal with Universal Studios on the project. It was plagued with several budget issues, leaving the film in development hell for several years.
Original game director Ken Levine reportedly wanted to maintain an R-rating for the film but was having trouble finding a studio that would accommodate the maturity level. The initial project was eventually canceled in 2017.
But hope for the film has been sparked once again. In February 2022, Netflix announced it is working on its own film adaptation. The streaming giant is partnering with 2K and Vertigo Entertainment, the production company of films like The Ring, the modern It film series, and The Lego Movie.
As of writing, little is known about the film. It doesn't yet have a release date, and no cast members have been announced. But news that the BioShock film adaptation is back in action is encouraging for some.
Luckily, there are some theories we can formulate about what the film will cover. Considering the legacy and lasting impact of the original story, it's safe to say that the new film will largely adapt the events of the first game.
The first BioShock takes place in the dilapidated underwater city of Rapture in 1960. Players assume the role of Jack as he fights through the monstrous inhabitants of Rapture in order to escape. But he soon discovers a truth even more horrifying than the city he's trapped in.
BioShock 2 is a direct sequel to the first game where you play as an armored Big Daddy fighting off hordes of crazed Splicers residing in Rapture. BioShock Infinite — set in a parallel universe to the first two games — follows Booker DeWitt as he escorts a young woman named Elizabeth through the ongoing conflict within the airborne city of Columbia.
The BioShock collection is currently available on all major platforms.