A 'BioShock' Film Is Officially in the Works at Netflix — When Does It Come Out?

BioShock is an award-winning video game franchise developed and published by 2K Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. The first game of the series received universal praise for its creative setting and meta-narrative and is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time. The game was followed by BioShock 2 in 2010 and BioShock Infinite in 2013.

The upcoming Netflix film will no doubt seek to capitalize on the legacy of its source material, but what is its release date?