The 'Halo' Live-Action Series Isn't Even out yet, but What Do We Know About a Season 2?

Far ahead of Halo's March release, Paramount Plus announced the series has already been renewed for a second season. Season 1 showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane are already being replaced by Brave New World creator David Wiener for Season 2.

Chief programming officer Tanya Giles expressed her excitement for the upcoming series, plugging it as a show for both existing Halo fans and newcomers to the series. She also looked to the future when it comes to the second season.