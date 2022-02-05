'All of Us Are Dead' Is Based on a Webtoon Comic and Has Big Differences From the Show

'All of Us Are Dead' Is Based on a Webtoon Comic and Has Big Differences From the ShowBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 4 2022, Published 8:22 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for All of Us Are Dead.
It seems like most everything we watch lately is based on a book or a comic or a graphic novel of some sort, and All of Us Are Dead is no different. The South Korean zombie apocalypse series has been making a splash on Netflix as one of the streaming service's Top 10 this week. But the series has its origins as a web comic on Webtoon by Joo Dong-geun.
As is probably to be expected, the new series takes plenty of creative liberties. Let's dive into some of the key differences between the show and the original web comic.
'All of Us Are Dead' was originally a web comic.
Like its Netflix counterpart, the All of Us Are Dead web comic debuted with all of its chapters on the same day on Aug. 15, 2021. Though the format may be different, the series overview remains relatively the same.
The comic synopsis reads "Life at Hyosan High School is nothing special... until the students realize they're in ground zero of a deadly virus that turns its victims into flesh-eating monsters."
The students struggle to avoid getting infected by zombies as the virus runs through the school, while still dealing with the personal dramas that come with being in high school.