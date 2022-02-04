Who Makes It out Alive (or Not So Alive) in 'All of Us Are Dead' on Netflix?

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for All of Us Are Dead on Netflix.

As a zombie apocalypse show, All of Us Are Dead features plenty of casualties as students try to survive a zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School. After the outbreak occurs, the school quickly becomes ground zero for a deadly epidemic. Students are forced to rally together in order to avoid getting infected and find a way to survive as the virus spreads.

The series primarily focuses on two groups of students. Though initially isolated from each other, they eventually team up to try and survive. But does anyone actually make it out alive?