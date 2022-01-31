Logo
An outtake from Season 1 of 'All of Us Are Dead'
Source: Netflix

Several Characters Die in Season 1 of 'All of Us Are Dead' — Is Cheong-san One of Them? (SPOILERS)

By

Jan. 31 2022, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead.

Directed by J.Q. Lee and Kim Nam-Soo, Netflix's latest zombie-apocalypse drama revolves around the outbreak of a deadly virus at the Hyosan High School in South Korea.

All of Us Are Dead juxtaposes the everyday dilemmas of a group of teenagers like Lee Na Yeon (Lee Yoo-mi) and Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo) with scenes outlining the lasting implications of a horrible catastrophe. So, who dies and who makes it out alive? What happens to Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young)?

Several characters die in Season 1 of 'All of Us Are Dead.'

Comprised of 12 episodes, Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead arrived on Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022. It turned out to be an instant hit among those familiar with Joo Dong-Geun's webtoon, Now at Our School (Jigeum Woori Hakkyoneun), on which the series is based.

The series captures the zombification and consequent death of several teenagers, including Cheong-san.

Lee Cheong-san's chemistry with Nam On-jo in 'All of Us Are Dead' impressed many fans.

Cheong-san's will-they-won't-they predicament with Nam On-jo has had quite the impact on fans. Season 1 explores the evolution of Cheong-san's relationship with his closest friends, Lee Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Han Gyeong-su (Ham Sung-min), and others.

Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) and Nam On-jo (Victoria Grace) in 'All of Us Are Dead'
Source: Netflix
At one point, On-jo (Victoria Grace) even confesses her interest in Su-hyeok — which indicates that she likely won't have much of a future with Cheong-san. At the end of the series, however, she gives Cheong-san her nametag. The gesture implies that they could have explored the prospect of dating was it not for the bloodied finale.

Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) and Park Solomon as Lee Su-hyeok in Season 1 of 'All of Us Are Dead'
Source: Netflix
Does Cheong-san die in 'All of Us Are Dead?'

Several characters pass away in All of Us Are Dead, including Nam So Ju (Jeon Bae-soo), who bravely sacrifices his life to save his daughter, and Jang Woo-jin (Sang Sang-yeon).

Resident baddie Yoon Gwi Nam (In-soo Yoo), gets infected and possibly dies in the military bombing — though some fans seem to believe he might get resurrected just in time for an (at this stage, hypothetical) Season 2.

The same goes for Cheong-san, who quite possibly died in the explosion. However, Cheong-san had a several close brushes with death in Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead. While some fans believe that he loses his life in the explosion, others are less certain.

Source: YouTube

"I wish I had known that On-jo is the main character before watching, because I've watched it thinking Cheong-san is the main character, so nothing bad will happen to him, but ..." tweeted @kdramastan14.

"I was getting sad over how Gwi-nam really took his revenge ... so we lost Cheong-san, and how he died just because of that roach. But we can't forget the fact that Cheong-san is the reason why those last few students made it alive. He is truly the hero," tweeted @tokyosnana.

Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead is available on Netflix now.

