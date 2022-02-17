Will There Be a Sequel to Sony's 'Uncharted' Movie? Here's Everything We Know

Are you ready to go on a treasure hunt? If so, we highly suggest you check on Sony's new movie, Uncharted.

Based on the beloved video game series of the same name, the upcoming action-adventure movie tells the story of a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland). In the film, seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits Nate on an expedition to discover — you guessed it — an "uncharted" fortune.