Does 'Uncharted' Have a Post-Credits Scene? (SPOILERS)By Kori Williams
Feb. 17 2022, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the movie Uncharted.
Everyone say thank you, Marvel! Post-credit scenes in movies have become more and more common over the years. Lately, fans have come to anticipate or even expect them at the end of every action movie, even when Marvel isn't involved. Fans are wondering if that will be true for the upcoming film Uncharted. Based on the popular video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog, it follows the story of treasure hunter Nathan Drake.
In this film, Nathan (Tom Holland) is recruited by a veteran in the treasure hunting field by the name of Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in order to find a substantial lost fortune. This is just one movie, but there are four video games in the main series. So will a post-credit scene be used to tie into the next cinematic installment? Since the games are so popular, it's definitely possible.
Is there a post credit scene in 'Uncharted'?
There are actually two post-credit scenes at the end of Uncharted. In the first one, we see someone who looks to be Sam Drake, Nathan's younger brother, writing a postcard to his brother from prison. For now, we don't know what he's writing or where he's locked up, but in the game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, we know Sam spent a few years jailed in Panama.
In the second post-credit scene, we see Nathan talking to a guy who is said to be associated with Gabriel Roman. He's from the video game Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. The two are making a trade-off wherein Gabe gives Nathan a map in exchange for his family's heirloom ring. This ring is also seen in the video games, and it originally belonged to a man named Sir Francis Drake, one of Nathan's ancestors. The ring has coordinates to El Dorado.
Before things can get out of hand, Sully breaks into the trade. He and Nathan flee before anything else can happen. Because of the way both scenes leave us hanging, it definitely looks like we will be getting an Uncharted sequel.
You can watch Uncharted exclusively in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.