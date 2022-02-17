Is 'Uncharted' Streaming Anywhere? Here's Where to Watch the Movie

After nearly a decade of development hell, Sony is gearing up to release Uncharted, a film adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name.

Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the flick follows a young Nathan Drake (Holland) and Sully (Wahlberg) venturing on their first quest together to discover "the greatest treasure never found," as they say in the official trailer. Along the way, the pair examine clues that may lead to finding Nate's missing older brother, Sam.