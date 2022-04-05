Logo
Home > Sports
Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball won the 2022 NCAA tournament.
Source: YouTube

Celebrate Kansas and Its 2022 NCAA Title With the "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" Chant

By

Apr. 5 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Clearly, it's not about how you start but how you finish.

On April 4, 2022, the Kansas Jayhawks made history by staging a 16-point comeback, the largest in national championship history, to defeat North Carolina and clinch their fourth NCAA Division 1 men's basketball championship title.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the historic victory that makes this team one to remember, Kansas players and fans began the celebration by chanting "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" — what does that mean? Here's everything we know about the university's sports mantra.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" mean?

When it comes to the Kansas Jayhawks, the only way to show your full-fledged support for the sports teams is by partaking in the tradition of shouting "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk."

According to KU Info, the chant originated in 1886 by the University Science Club. Chemistry professor E.H.S. Bailey created the first version, which consisted of repeating "Rah, Rah, Jayhawk, KU" three times.

Later, an English professor at the university suggested swapping the "rahs" with "Rock Chalk" to reference chalk rock. For those unaware, chalk rock is the name for "the limestone outcropping found on Mount Oread, site of the Lawrence campus."

Article continues below advertisement

In a video discussing the history of the famous chant, E.H.S. Bailey's granddaughter, class of 1937 member Carolyn Bailey Bernekin, said she would "like to have new students know that this yell, the KU 'Rock Chalk' chant, is the first thing that brought KU together as a body." She added that "it's sung everywhere there's a group of students."

The "Rock Chalk" chant was performed at the 1920 Olympics for the King of Belgium.

According to the KC Kingdom, during the 1920 Olympics, the King of Belgium requested to hear what a typical college yell sounded like. All of the athletes assembled and agreed that the "Rock Chalk" chant was the only option. As a result, they gathered together and performed it for him.

Additionally, President Teddy Roosevelt deemed the "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" chant as the greatest of all time — this makes sense, seeing as he was quite the science fanatic.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Are March Madness Teams With Blue Jerseys More Likely to Win the Championship? There's a Theory

These Are Some of the Best Moments in March Madness History

How Do They Choose the Host City for March Madness Each Year?

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.