Married Couple Sara Paxton and Zach Cregger Team Up for Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’

In Barbarian, Georgina Campbell (Suspicion) and Bill Skarsgård (It) play two people who realize they’ve somehow booked the same rental home… and soon fall victim to the horrors therein. Sara, meanwhile, narrates a nursing video in the movie, and we’ll leave it at that for fear of spoilers!

Zach and Sara married in Austin, Texas, in October 2019, which we know from their wedding registry with The Knot, one of the few records of their wedding online! Here’s more information about both actors…