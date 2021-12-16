Urban Meyer Is out as the Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach — What Went Wrong?

After only 13 games in the 2021 NFL regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer. During his rookie year in the league, the former collegiate-level football coach raked in a record of 2-11 — yikes!

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement.