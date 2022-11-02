It Has Been Over a Decade Since Philadelphia Has Seen a World Series Game

Get excited, because it's finally World Series season again! For the 2022 rendition of baseball's biggest moment, the Philadelphia Phillies are facing off against the Houston Astros, and things are already pretty heated, to say the very least. Not only that, but a lot is riding on a Phillies victory in terms of the city's pride, as well. With their other major sports team, the Eagles, doing so well this season, fans are hoping that both can secure victories in the long-term, and it just might happen.