Dusty Baker Re-Signed With the Astros in 2021 — What Were the Terms of His Contract?

While the Phillies and Astros battle it out, 28 other teams are looking for ways to improve their clubs. There have already been announcements regarding names like Aaron Boone, who is returning as the manager of the New York Yankees in 2023, and Skip Schumaker, who has recently been hired as the new manager of the Miami Marlins.

Whether or not Baker returns to the Astros next year, it seems like he has no intentions to leave the game and there are a few teams that are in need of a manager.