The Astros' 2017 Cheating Scandal Is Still Haunting Them in the 2022 World Series

In Game 1, it was found that Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used an illegal bat that was last used by Albert Pujols. Maldonado claimed to use the bat to “honor” Pujols. Fox Sports’ Tom Verducci reported: “[Maldonado] found out from MLB today that the bat he used [for Game 1] was not a legal bat. It was a model he obtained from Albert Pujols, and he used it because he thought it was very similar in size and weight to his own model.” Maldonado gladly switched bats for Game 2 upon learning of his error.