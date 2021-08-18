'First Things First' Fans Believe That the Hosts Are MIA Due to Vacation

There’s nothing worse than having to readjust your morning routine. Whether you enjoy listening to music as you start your day or prefer to tune into a sports program during your commute or while eating breakfast, following a strict schedule helps to establish some order in your daily routine. And if you prefer the latter, chances are, Fox Sports's First Things First is likely your go-to sports show.

The show's trio of hosts — Kevin Wildes, Jenna Wolfe, and Nick Wright — do a great job of discussing the latest news in the sports world. However, fans have been worried about the state of First Things First since the show has been off air without any official reason.

So, what happened to First Things First on Fox Sports? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.