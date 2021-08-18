'First Things First' Fans Believe That the Hosts Are MIA Due to Vacation

'First Things First' Fans Believe That the Hosts Are MIA Due to VacationBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 18 2021, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
There’s nothing worse than having to readjust your morning routine. Whether you enjoy listening to music as you start your day or prefer to tune into a sports program during your commute or while eating breakfast, following a strict schedule helps to establish some order in your daily routine. And if you prefer the latter, chances are, Fox Sports's First Things First is likely your go-to sports show.
The show's trio of hosts — Kevin Wildes, Jenna Wolfe, and Nick Wright — do a great job of discussing the latest news in the sports world. However, fans have been worried about the state of First Things First since the show has been off air without any official reason.
So, what happened to First Things First on Fox Sports? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.
Fans believe that 'First Things First' is currently on pause due to the hosts going on vacation.
Once a show stops airing, it’s easy for fans to believe that there is some trouble behind the scenes. But, when it comes to Fox Sports’s First Things First, nothing out of the ordinary appears to be going on.
While some fans initially believed that the show may be up for cancellation, one Twitter user has shifted the conversation.
In response to a fan inquiring about Nick Wright’s return to the show, Twitter user @MikeSto58237740 shared his belief that Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe are currently on vacation.
While it may seem a bit premature to assume that the hosts are on vacation, Jenna's past absences can serve as proof.
In June 2021, Jenna Wolfe noticeably had a three-day absence from the show. And while many fans believed that Jenna left the show, she quickly cleared things up via Twitter. She explained to fans that she was simply on vacation.
So, it proves that the hosts may just need some R&R to come back ready and able to give fans the sports content that they love. After all, everyone needs a break.
Fox Sports’s ‘First Things First’ appears to be on a temporary hiatus, according to the network's programming schedule.
Fans have been in an uproar since Fox Sports’s First Things First has been MIA. As The Focus points out, the sports show is not scheduled to have any broadcasts for the week of Aug. 16, 2021 to Aug. 20, 2021.
Indeed, as the outlet notes, the live schedule clearly shows that First Things First is missing from the programming schedule.
However, the show will not be MIA for good. TV Passport reports that First Things First will resume filming on Aug. 23, 2021. The show is scheduled to air at 7:30 a.m. EST and will run for approximately two hours.
First Things First has been well received by sports fans, with no reports of any decrease in viewership. And while many shows are canceled when fans least expect it, the chances of First Things First suffering the same fate are slim to none.